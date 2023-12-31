Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 31
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-11, 0-1 OVC) hope to break an eight-game road losing streak at the Lindenwood Lions (6-7, 0-0 OVC) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Hyland Performance Arena in Saint Charles, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lindenwood Moneyline
|Southern Indiana Moneyline
Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends
- Lindenwood is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- Lions games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.
- Southern Indiana has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- A total of four Screaming Eagles games this season have hit the over.
