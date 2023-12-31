The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-9, 0-0 OVC) meet a fellow OVC squad, the Lindenwood Lions (5-6, 0-0 OVC), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Hyland Performance Arena. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Lindenwood Players to Watch

Keenon Cole: 18.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Darius Beane: 14.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeremiah Talton: 7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Colin Ruffin: 4.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Keith Haymon: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

AJ Smith: 10.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jeremiah Hernandez: 13.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Kiyron Powell: 6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.6 BLK Jack Campion: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jack Mielke: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lindenwood vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison

Lindenwood Rank Lindenwood AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank 319th 67.3 Points Scored 65.0 342nd 216th 72.4 Points Allowed 71.7 204th 314th 32.9 Rebounds 38.2 113th 241st 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.2 260th 344th 5.0 3pt Made 6.5 268th 361st 8.7 Assists 13.1 211th 188th 11.9 Turnovers 13.7 313th

