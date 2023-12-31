Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a favorable matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are giving up the fifth-most passing yards in the league, 256.1 per game.

Valdes-Scantling's 20 receptions (on 39 total targets) have led to 312 yards receiving (and an average of 20.8 per game) and one score.

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Bengals

Valdes-Scantling vs the Bengals (since 2021): 2 GP / 93.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 93.5 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed seven opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed 18 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 256.1 passing yards per game allowed by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Bengals have totaled 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Bengals' defense is 18th in the league in that category.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-111)

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

Valdes-Scantling, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 15 games this season.

Valdes-Scantling has been targeted on 39 of his team's 576 passing attempts this season (6.8% target share).

He has been targeted 39 times this season, averaging 8.0 yards per target.

In one of 15 games this season, Valdes-Scantling has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (2.8%).

With three red zone targets, Valdes-Scantling has been on the receiving end of 3.4% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 12/25/2023 Week 16 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

