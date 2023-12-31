Mecole Hardman has a good matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Bengals allow 256.1 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Hardman's nine grabs (on 13 total targets) have led to 47 yards receiving (and an average of 7.8 per game).

Hardman vs. the Bengals

Hardman vs the Bengals (since 2021): 3 GP / 38.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 38.3 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed seven opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

18 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Bengals yield 256.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals' defense ranks 17th in the league by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Chiefs Player Previews

Mecole Hardman Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Hardman Receiving Insights

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 3.6 yards per target.

Having played six games this season, Hardman has not tallied a TD reception.

Hardman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

