Will Noah Gray pay out his Week 17 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Gray has 25 catches on 34 targets for 288 yards and two scores, with an average of 20.6 yards per game.

Gray has had a touchdown catch in two of 14 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Noah Gray Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 34 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 30 0 Week 13 @Packers 1 1 2 1 Week 15 @Patriots 2 2 37 0 Week 16 Raiders 3 1 5 0

