Looking for an updated view of the SEC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

1. South Carolina

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 29-0

Overall Rank: 1st

Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

Last Game: W 73-36 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ Florida

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

2. LSU

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 25-5

Overall Rank: 22nd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 307th

Last Game: W 110-68 vs Jacksonville

Next Game

Opponent: Missouri

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Texas A&M

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 26-3

Overall Rank: 24th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th

Last Game: W 87-63 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

4. Alabama

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

Overall Rank: 28th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th

Last Game: W 91-26 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Opponent: Ole Miss

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

5. Mississippi State

Current Record: 13-2 | Projected Record: 24-7

Overall Rank: 32nd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th

Last Game: W 99-35 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Opponent: Vanderbilt

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

6. Florida

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 17-11

Overall Rank: 40th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 113th

Last Game: W 73-36 vs Winthrop

Next Game

Opponent: South Carolina

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 21-9

Overall Rank: 47th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th

Last Game: W 80-53 vs Radford

Next Game

Opponent: @ Mississippi State

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8. Auburn

Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 16-13

Overall Rank: 49th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th

Last Game: W 79-58 vs North Alabama

Next Game

Opponent: Tennessee

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. Arkansas

Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 19-12

Overall Rank: 53rd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 52nd

Last Game: W 67-48 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kentucky

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10. Ole Miss

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

Overall Rank: 61st

Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th

Last Game: W 76-37 vs Alcorn State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Alabama

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11. Georgia

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-15

Overall Rank: 65th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st

Last Game: W 76-57 vs Wofford

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

12. Tennessee

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 11-17

Overall Rank: 67th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

Last Game: W 90-55 vs Liberty

Next Game

Opponent: @ Auburn

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

13. Missouri

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 12-17

Overall Rank: 79th

Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th

Last Game: W 85-42 vs UMKC

Next Game

Opponent: @ LSU

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Kentucky

Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 7-23

Overall Rank: 133rd

Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

Last Game: W 72-59 vs Samford

Next Game