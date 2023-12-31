The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) will host the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET

Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks are shooting 42% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 36.7% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 11th.

The Redhawks' 71.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison

Southeast Missouri State averages 81 points per game at home, and 61.2 on the road.

At home, the Redhawks concede 65.8 points per game. On the road, they give up 83.2.

Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State makes fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (8.2), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.7%) than at home (32.9%) as well.

