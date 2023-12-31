How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) will host the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Redhawks are shooting 42% from the field, 5.3% higher than the 36.7% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- Southeast Missouri State has put together a 5-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.
- The Redhawks are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 11th.
- The Redhawks' 71.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- Southeast Missouri State has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.
Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison
- Southeast Missouri State averages 81 points per game at home, and 61.2 on the road.
- At home, the Redhawks concede 65.8 points per game. On the road, they give up 83.2.
- Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State makes fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (8.2), and shoots a lower percentage away (27.7%) than at home (32.9%) as well.
Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Lindsey Wilson
|W 87-59
|Show Me Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Illinois State
|L 85-64
|Redbird Arena
|12/29/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 93-91
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|1/6/2024
|Bethel (TN)
|-
|Show Me Center
