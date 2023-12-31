The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-8, 1-0 OVC) host the Morehead State Eagles (9-4, 0-0 OVC) after winning four home games in a row. The Eagles are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 4:15 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is 145.5.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Morehead State -9.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Redhawks Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State has combined with its opponents to score more than 145.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The average over/under for Southeast Missouri State's outings this season is 147.2, 1.7 more points than this game's total.

Southeast Missouri State has covered the spread just twice in 10 opportunities this season.

Morehead State (6-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 46.7% more often than Southeast Missouri State (2-8-0) this year.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Morehead State 3 33.3% 78.0 149.3 63.4 139.3 137.1 Southeast Missouri State 6 60% 71.3 149.3 75.9 139.3 146.7

Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Eagles had 13 wins in 19 games against the spread last season in OVC action.

The Redhawks' 71.3 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 63.4 the Eagles allow.

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 5-4 overall record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Morehead State 6-3-0 0-0 5-4-0 Southeast Missouri State 2-8-0 1-4 5-5-0

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Home/Away Splits

Morehead State Southeast Missouri State 6-0 Home Record 5-1 3-4 Away Record 0-6 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 4-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 92.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.0 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 2-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

