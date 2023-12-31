The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) will try to break a five-game road skid when taking on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Show Me Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles score an average of 66.5 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 70.2 the Redhawks give up.

Morehead State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.

Southeast Missouri State's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.

The 63.5 points per game the Redhawks score are only 0.8 more points than the Eagles give up (62.7).

Southeast Missouri State has a 3-4 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Morehead State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.

The Redhawks shoot 38.6% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Redhawks allow.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 14.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

14.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Alecia Doyle: 11.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

11.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Daejah Richmond: 8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Kiyley Flowers: 4.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)

4.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22) Indiya Bowen: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

Southeast Missouri State Schedule