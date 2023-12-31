How to Watch the Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) will try to break a five-game road skid when taking on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Show Me Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game
Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score an average of 66.5 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 70.2 the Redhawks give up.
- Morehead State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.
- Southeast Missouri State's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.
- The 63.5 points per game the Redhawks score are only 0.8 more points than the Eagles give up (62.7).
- Southeast Missouri State has a 3-4 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.
- Morehead State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.
- The Redhawks shoot 38.6% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.
- The Eagles shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Redhawks allow.
Southeast Missouri State Leaders
- Jaliyah Green: 14.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
- Alecia Doyle: 11.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
- Daejah Richmond: 8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Kiyley Flowers: 4.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)
- Indiya Bowen: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
Southeast Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|L 57-48
|Show Me Center
|12/21/2023
|Evansville
|W 74-44
|Show Me Center
|12/29/2023
|Southern Indiana
|L 75-37
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Show Me Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|1/11/2024
|Lindenwood (MO)
|-
|Show Me Center
