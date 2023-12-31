The Morehead State Eagles (5-6) will try to break a five-game road skid when taking on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-9) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Show Me Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score an average of 66.5 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 70.2 the Redhawks give up.
  • Morehead State has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 70.2 points.
  • Southeast Missouri State's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.
  • The 63.5 points per game the Redhawks score are only 0.8 more points than the Eagles give up (62.7).
  • Southeast Missouri State has a 3-4 record when scoring more than 62.7 points.
  • Morehead State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 63.5 points.
  • The Redhawks shoot 38.6% from the field, only 0.5% higher than the Eagles concede defensively.
  • The Eagles shoot 40.4% from the field, 3.1% lower than the Redhawks allow.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

  • Jaliyah Green: 14.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
  • Alecia Doyle: 11.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
  • Daejah Richmond: 8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Kiyley Flowers: 4.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 9.1 3PT% (2-for-22)
  • Indiya Bowen: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

Southeast Missouri State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Eastern Kentucky L 57-48 Show Me Center
12/21/2023 Evansville W 74-44 Show Me Center
12/29/2023 Southern Indiana L 75-37 Show Me Center
12/31/2023 Morehead State - Show Me Center
1/4/2024 @ Western Illinois - Western Hall
1/11/2024 Lindenwood (MO) - Show Me Center

