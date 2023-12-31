With the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Travis Kelce a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kelce's team-leading 968 yards receiving (69.1 per game) have come on 90 catches (117 targets), plus he has scored five TDs.

Kelce has five games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Travis Kelce Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 4 81 0 Week 14 Bills 10 6 83 0 Week 15 @Patriots 7 5 28 0 Week 16 Raiders 7 5 44 0

