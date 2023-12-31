Travis Kelce against the Cincinnati Bengals pass defense and Logan Wilson is a matchup to watch in Week 17, when the Chiefs meet the Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you right here.

Chiefs vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 124.8 8.9 3 79 9.73

Travis Kelce vs. Logan Wilson Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce's 968 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 117 times and has totaled 90 catches and five touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Kansas City has the fourth-most in the league, with 3,802 (253.5 per game).

The Chiefs are averaging 22.2 points per game, 11th in the NFL.

Kansas City is passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 38.4 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Chiefs are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 89 total red-zone pass attempts (57.4% red-zone pass rate).

Logan Wilson & the Bengals' Defense

Logan Wilson leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 125 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati has been one of the least effective defenses in the league, giving up the fifth-most pass yards in the NFL (256.1 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 19th with 20 passing touchdowns allowed.

This season, the Bengals are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (23.0 per game), ranking 21st in the league.

Cincinnati has allowed over 100 receiving yards to seven players this season.

18 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Bengals this season.

Travis Kelce vs. Logan Wilson Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Logan Wilson Rec. Targets 117 63 Def. Targets Receptions 90 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.8 48 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 968 125 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.1 8.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 464 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 3 Interceptions

