In Week 17 action at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be up against the Cincinnati Bengals defense and Cam Taylor-Britt. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Kansas City pass catchers against the Bengals' secondary.

Chiefs vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 124.8 8.9 3 79 9.72

Travis Kelce vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce has hauled in 90 receptions for 968 yards (69.1 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Looking at the passing game, Kansas City is averaging 253.5 yards (3,802 total), which is the fourth-best amount in the league.

The Chiefs are 11th in the league in points scored per game, at 22.2.

Kansas City has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 38.4 times per game (second in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chiefs are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking second in the NFL with 89 total red-zone pass attempts (57.4% red-zone pass rate).

Cam Taylor-Britt & the Bengals' Defense

Cam Taylor-Britt leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 46 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Cincinnati's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks fifth-to-last in the league with 3,842 passing yards allowed (256.1 per game).

This year, the Bengals' defense is 20th in the NFL with 23.0 points allowed per game and 31st with 383.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Cincinnati has allowed seven players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Travis Kelce vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Cam Taylor-Britt Rec. Targets 117 60 Def. Targets Receptions 90 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.8 34 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 968 46 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.1 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 464 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 19 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 4 Interceptions

