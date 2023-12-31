Sunday's contest at Schoenecker Arena has the Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) going head to head against the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) at 3:00 PM ET on December 31. Our computer prediction projects a 72-64 win for St. Thomas, who are favored by our model.

The game has no line set.

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: Summit League Network

Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 72, UMKC 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-8.3)

St. Thomas (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.4

St. Thomas has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to UMKC, who is 4-6-0 ATS. The Tommies are 2-8-0 and the Kangaroos are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. Over the past 10 contests, St. Thomas has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. UMKC has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos have a +30 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game, 262nd in college basketball, and are giving up 69.3 per outing to rank 138th in college basketball.

UMKC wins the rebound battle by seven boards on average. It collects 39.4 rebounds per game, 72nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.4.

UMKC knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) while shooting 33.4% from deep (185th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7 per game at 33.8%.

UMKC and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Kangaroos commit 11.8 per game (182nd in college basketball) and force 12.2 (176th in college basketball).

