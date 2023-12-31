The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena. The matchup airs on Summit League Network.

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • TV: Summit League Network

UMKC Stats Insights

  • This season, UMKC has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tommies are the rebounding team in the country, the Kangaroos rank 28th.
  • The Kangaroos score 10.2 more points per game (71.4) than the Tommies give up (61.2).
  • UMKC has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 61.2 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UMKC averages 81 points per game. Away, it scores 64.8.
  • The Kangaroos are allowing fewer points at home (50.2 per game) than away (81.2).
  • Beyond the arc, UMKC drains more 3-pointers away (7.7 per game) than at home (7.4), but makes a lower percentage away (31.7%) than at home (33%).

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Bowling Green L 79-69 Stroh Center
12/20/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 70-57 Freedom Hall Civic Center
12/29/2023 Oral Roberts W 77-60 Swinney Recreation Center
12/31/2023 @ St. Thomas - Schoenecker Arena
1/3/2024 @ Sacramento State - The Nest
1/6/2024 Portland State - Swinney Recreation Center

