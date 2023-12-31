The Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) hope to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the St. Thomas vs. UMKC matchup.

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. Thomas Moneyline UMKC Moneyline

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends

UMKC is 4-7-0 ATS this season.

The Kangaroos have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

St. Thomas has compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tommies and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of 11 times this season.

