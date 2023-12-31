Sunday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (7-6) and UMKC Kangaroos (7-7) going head to head at Swinney Recreation Center has a projected final score of 68-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of St. Thomas, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Kangaroos enter this game following a 76-61 loss to Oral Roberts on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center in Kansas City, Missouri

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 68, UMKC 66

Other Summit Predictions

UMKC Schedule Analysis

The Kangaroos' signature win this season came in a 62-57 victory over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on December 2.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UMKC is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Arkansas State (No. 159) on December 2

68-60 at home over Western Illinois (No. 195) on December 10

57-52 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 260) on December 14

73-66 at home over Bradley (No. 325) on November 6

77-46 over Chicago State (No. 356) on November 22

UMKC Leaders

Dom Phillips: 9.4 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (12-for-65)

9.4 PTS, 35.5 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (12-for-65) Nariyah Simmons: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48) Tamia Ugass: 7.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%

7.1 PTS, 48.6 FG% Emani Bennett: 8.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

8.4 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Lisa Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.7 FG%

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos' +77 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.4 points per game (166th in college basketball) while allowing 61.9 per outing (133rd in college basketball).

When playing at home, the Kangaroos are posting 20.5 more points per game (75.0) than they are on the road (54.5).

At home, UMKC is ceding 23.7 fewer points per game (52.6) than on the road (76.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.