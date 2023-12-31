Sunday's Summit slate includes the UMKC Kangaroos (6-5) meeting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) at 3:00 PM ET.

UMKC vs. St. Thomas Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

  • Nariyah Simmons: 12.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dom Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tamia Ugass: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Emani Bennett: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lisa Thomas: 6.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

St. Thomas Players to Watch

  • Jade Hill: 14.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Amber Scalia: 16.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jo Langbehn: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jordyn Glynn: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Phoebe Frentzel: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

