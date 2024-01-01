Marion County, MO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Marion County, Missouri? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palmyra High School at Highland High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 31
- Location: Lewistown, MO
- Conference: Clarence Cannon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.