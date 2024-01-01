Which team is going to win on Monday, January 1, when the No. 8 Oregon Ducks and No. 18 Liberty Flames square off at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Ducks. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Oregon vs. Liberty Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (67.5) Oregon 40, Liberty 22

Predictions This Week

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Ducks are 8-3-1 this year.

In games they were favored in by 17.5 points or more so far this season, the Oregon went 5-1 against the spread.

The Ducks have played 12 games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

Oregon games this season have posted an average total of 63.4, which is 4.1 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Liberty Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 13.8% chance of a victory for the Flames.

So far this year, the Flames have compiled a 9-3-0 record against the spread.

Eight of the Flames' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Liberty this season is 10.5 points less than this game's over/under.

Ducks vs. Flames 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 44.2 17.3 49.4 14.3 31 34 Liberty 40.8 22.7 49 35 41.6 20.6

