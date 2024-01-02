Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on December 31, Bane produced 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 123-92 loss against the Kings.

We're going to examine Bane's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.6 24.7 Rebounds 5.5 4.6 5.0 Assists 5.5 5.2 5.3 PRA -- 34.4 35 PR -- 29.2 29.7 3PM 3.5 3.5 3.7



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Spurs

Bane is responsible for attempting 20.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.2 per game.

He's put up 9.0 threes per game, or 22.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 103.1 per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams.

The Spurs are the 28th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 123.3 points per contest.

The Spurs concede 46.9 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the NBA.

Allowing 28.3 assists per game, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs have allowed 14.5 makes per game, worst in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 34 26 5 4 3 0 1

