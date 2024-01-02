The Memphis Grizzlies, with Marcus Smart, match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Smart, in his most recent time out, had 12 points and three steals in a 123-92 loss to the Kings.

Below, we look at Smart's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.4 12.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.3 2.1 Assists 4.5 4.5 3.8 PRA -- 20.2 18 PR -- 15.7 14.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 5.9% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

He's taken 6.0 threes per game, or 7.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 18th in possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 105.5 possessions per contest.

The Spurs are the 28th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 123.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Spurs are ranked 29th in the NBA, conceding 46.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 28.3 assists per contest, the Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs have conceded 14.5 makes per game, worst in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Marcus Smart vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 28 13 3 4 2 2 0 1/7/2023 22 5 2 4 1 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.