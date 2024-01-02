New Madrid County, MO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in New Madrid County, Missouri today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Madrid County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kennett High School at Central High School - New Madrid County
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: New Madrid, MO
- Conference: Southeast Missouri
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.