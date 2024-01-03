Wednesday's game features the Missouri State Bears (9-4, 1-1 MVC) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-7, 0-2 MVC) squaring off at Great Southern Bank Arena (on January 3) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-71 victory for Missouri State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 75, Northern Iowa 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-4.1)

Missouri State (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Missouri State is 8-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Northern Iowa's 5-6-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Bears' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Panthers' games have gone over. In the last 10 contests, Missouri State is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall while Northern Iowa has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Other MVC Predictions

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears have a +82 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 73.6 points per game to rank 217th in college basketball and are giving up 67.3 per outing to rank 100th in college basketball.

Missouri State wins the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. It collects 40.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 41st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.2 per outing.

Missouri State connects on 8 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (175th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 27.6% rate.

The Bears record 93.8 points per 100 possessions (208th in college basketball), while giving up 85.8 points per 100 possessions (83rd in college basketball).

Missouri State loses the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 12.6 (259th in college basketball) while its opponents average 8.8.

