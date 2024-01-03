Wednesday's contest between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-6) and Saint Louis Billikens (5-9) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Loyola Chicago coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Billikens dropped their last outing 63-58 against Rhode Island on Saturday.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 71, Saint Louis 70

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

The Billikens captured their signature win of the season on November 12, when they claimed a 93-85 victory over the Missouri Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings.

Saint Louis has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

According to the RPI, the Ramblers have three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.

Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 79) on November 12

79-75 at home over UIC (No. 125) on November 26

79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 157) on November 15

89-53 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 227) on December 6

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)

14.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57) Kyla McMakin: 16.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60)

16.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (22-for-60) Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

9 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.5 STL, 43.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Tierra Simon: 4.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6)

4.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (4-for-6) Brooklyn Gray: 11.4 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens put up 73.6 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 75.9 per outing (337th in college basketball). They have a -33 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Billikens are scoring more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (65.3).

In 2023-24 Saint Louis is conceding 11.5 fewer points per game at home (70.3) than on the road (81.8).

