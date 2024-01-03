Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) versus the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-5, 0-0 A-10), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Gibson Jimerson: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tim Dalger: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cian Medley: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kellen Thames: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

  • Braden Norris: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Des Watson: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Miles Rubin: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Philip Alston: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dame Adelekun: 7.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Saint Louis vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison

Saint Louis Rank Saint Louis AVG Loyola Chicago AVG Loyola Chicago Rank
210th 74 Points Scored 74.3 202nd
287th 75.5 Points Allowed 69.3 139th
306th 33.2 Rebounds 36.3 201st
331st 6.8 Off. Rebounds 6.8 331st
178th 7.5 3pt Made 8.8 70th
285th 12 Assists 17.3 31st
105th 10.9 Turnovers 12.3 220th

