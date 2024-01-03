Wednesday's contest features the UMKC Kangaroos (6-9) and the Sacramento State Hornets (3-10) matching up at The Nest in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 72-69 win for UMKC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMKC vs. Sacramento State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: The Nest

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMKC vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 72, Sacramento State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. Sacramento State

Computer Predicted Spread: UMKC (-2.8)

UMKC (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.6

Sacramento State is 2-9-0 against the spread this season compared to UMKC's 4-7-0 ATS record. The Hornets have hit the over in six games, while Kangaroos games have gone over five times. Sacramento State is 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its past 10 games, while UMKC has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos put up 70.4 points per game (281st in college basketball) while allowing 69.8 per contest (143rd in college basketball). They have a +9 scoring differential.

UMKC prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 7.7 boards. It collects 39.7 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.0.

UMKC connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (127th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.6% from deep (228th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33.9%.

UMKC forces 11.7 turnovers per game (213th in college basketball) while committing 12.1 (207th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.