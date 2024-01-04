The Valparaiso Beacons (2-8) meet a fellow MVC team, the Missouri State Bears (6-3), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET.

Missouri State vs. Valparaiso Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

7:30 PM ET

Missouri State Players to Watch

Lacy Stokes: 12.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Kennedy Taylor: 9.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Paige Rocca: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Valparaiso Players to Watch

Leah Earnest: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Olivia Brown: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Saniya Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Nevaeh Jackson: 4.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Ava Interrante: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

