Missouri State vs. Valparaiso January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (2-8) meet a fellow MVC team, the Missouri State Bears (6-3), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET.
Missouri State vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Lacy Stokes: 12.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedy Taylor: 9.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Paige Rocca: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Valparaiso Players to Watch
- Leah Earnest: 13.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Olivia Brown: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Saniya Jackson: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nevaeh Jackson: 4.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ava Interrante: 6.5 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
