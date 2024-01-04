Thursday's OVC schedule includes the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC) meeting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-6, 0-0 OVC) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

  • Damarco Minor: 13 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamar Wright: 15.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Terrance Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Little Rock Players to Watch

  • Jamir Chaplin: 15.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
  • Deantoni Gordon: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Bradley Douglas: 11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Khalen Robinson: 17.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison

Little Rock Rank Little Rock AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank
92nd 78.8 Points Scored 72.2 248th
343rd 80.2 Points Allowed 69.5 143rd
213th 36 Rebounds 34.9 247th
80th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd
246th 6.8 3pt Made 7.2 208th
172nd 13.7 Assists 11.7 297th
125th 11.2 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.