Thursday's OVC slate includes the Little Rock Trojans (1-10) playing the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-10) at 6:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Little Rock Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ava Stoller: 10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofie Lowis: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Macy Silvey: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Olivia Clayton: 5.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Faith Lee: 13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayla Brooks: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Mesi Triplett: 4.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

