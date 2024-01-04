Thursday's OVC slate includes the Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) playing the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8) at 6:00 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Western Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Jaliyah Green: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Kiyley Flowers: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Amiyah Buchanan: 5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Raegan McCowan: 18.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Addi Brownfield: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Anna Deets: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Alissa Dins: 3.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

