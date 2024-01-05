The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, take on the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is averaging 24.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He's also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (sixth in league).

Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Santi Aldama gets the Grizzlies 12 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2 assists per contest while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

David Roddy is putting up 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the field and 28.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Bismack Biyombo is putting up 6.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He is making 57.1% of his shots from the field.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 24.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 54.8% from the floor.

LeBron James averages 25 points, 7.2 assists and 7.8 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 15.4 points, 3.1 boards and 6.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Austin Reaves posts 15.3 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Taurean Prince averages 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Stat Comparison

Lakers Grizzlies 113.5 Points Avg. 106.4 114 Points Allowed Avg. 112.1 48.5% Field Goal % 43.7% 34.9% Three Point % 33.7%

