Lindenwood (MO) vs. Western Illinois January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-2) play the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-8) in a clash of OVC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Lindenwood (MO) vs. Western Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch
- Ellie Brueggemann: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Makayla Wallace: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Mykayla Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alyssa Nielsen: 6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mary McGrath: 4.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Western Illinois Players to Watch
- Raegan McCowan: 18.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Addi Brownfield: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Anna Deets: 14.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mallory McDermott: 11.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Alissa Dins: 3.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
