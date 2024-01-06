The Missouri State Bears (8-4, 1-1 MVC) play a fellow MVC team, the Bradley Braves (7-5, 0-2 MVC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Carver Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Missouri State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Donovan Clay: 14.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Alston Mason: 18.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK N.J. Benson: 8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Chance Moore: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Matthew Lee: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley Players to Watch

Malevy Leons: 14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Darius Hannah: 11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Duke Deen: 11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Christian Davis: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Connor Hickman: 13.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri State vs. Bradley Stat Comparison

Bradley Rank Bradley AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank 250th 72.1 Points Scored 74 208th 169th 70.5 Points Allowed 67.6 104th 249th 34.9 Rebounds 41.5 27th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.9 206th 108th 8.3 3pt Made 8.1 127th 264th 12.3 Assists 12.6 244th 258th 12.7 Turnovers 13 279th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.