Saturday's MVC schedule includes the Missouri State Bears (6-3) against the UIC Flames (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET.

Missouri State vs. UIC Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Missouri State Players to Watch

Lacy Stokes: 12.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kennedy Taylor: 9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Paige Rocca: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Keke Rimmer: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaida McCloud: 7.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Danyel Middleton: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Makiyah Williams: 13.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Dais'Ja Trotter: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

