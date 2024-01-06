Saturday's A-10 schedule includes the UMass Minutewomen (2-10) versus the Saint Louis Billikens (5-8) at 1:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis vs. UMass Game Information

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Peyton Kennedy: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kyla McMakin: 16.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Julia Martinez: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tierra Simon: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Brooklyn Gray: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

UMass Players to Watch

  • Stefanie Kulesza: 11.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kristin Williams: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bre Bellamy: 7.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tori Hyduke: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

