The UMKC Kangaroos (5-8) will face the Portland State Vikings (9-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. This contest is available on Summit League Network.

UMKC vs. Portland State Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

  • Jamar Brown: 14 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Khristion Courseault: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Portland State Players to Watch

  • Jorell Saterfield: 10 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kaelen Allen: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ismail Habib: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Woods: 6.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

UMKC vs. Portland State Stat Comparison

UMKC Rank UMKC AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank
275th 71 Points Scored 73.8 216th
151st 70 Points Allowed 66.9 89th
92nd 38.8 Rebounds 38.9 89th
33rd 11.5 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd
121st 8.2 3pt Made 8.3 108th
227th 12.9 Assists 14.3 133rd
219th 12.2 Turnovers 9.7 40th

