The Missouri Tigers (9-4) meet the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2) in a matchup of SEC squads at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Missouri vs. Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Missouri Players to Watch

Mama Dembele: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Hayley Frank: 16.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Ashton Judd: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Grace Slaughter: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

Alabama Players to Watch

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaliyah Nye: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Essence Cody: 9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

9.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Jessica Timmons: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

