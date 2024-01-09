Tuesday's A-10 schedule includes the Saint Louis Billikens (5-8) against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-1), at 8:00 PM ET.

Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Peyton Kennedy: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyla McMakin: 16.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Martinez: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tierra Simon: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Brooklyn Gray: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Laura Ziegler: 13.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Talya Brugler: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Chloe Welch: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Smith: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Julia Nystrom: 4.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

