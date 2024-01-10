Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-3, 0-0 A-10), at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cian Medley: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kellen Thames: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Erik Reynolds II: 17.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rasheer Fleming: 11.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Xzayvier Brown: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 11.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison
|Saint Louis Rank
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|206th
|74.0
|Points Scored
|76.3
|147th
|288th
|75.5
|Points Allowed
|65.4
|60th
|314th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|37.5
|139th
|329th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|247th
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|11.1
|5th
|284th
|12.0
|Assists
|16.3
|49th
|105th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|175th
