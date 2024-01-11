The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (2-8) play a fellow OVC opponent, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-8), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Show Me Center. The game will start at 6:15 PM ET.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Information

Lindenwood (MO) Players to Watch

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Makayla Wallace: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Mykayla Cunningham: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Nielsen: 6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Mary McGrath: 4.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Jaliyah Green: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Daejah Richmond: 8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Alecia Doyle: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Kiyley Flowers: 4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Amiyah Buchanan: 5.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

