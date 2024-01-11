The Bradley Braves (4-7) play the Missouri State Bears (6-3) in a matchup of MVC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Missouri State vs. Bradley Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Missouri State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Lacy Stokes: 12.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Indya Green: 10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kennedy Taylor: 9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Kyrah Daniels: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Paige Rocca: 7.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bradley Players to Watch

Alex Rouse: 10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Halli Poock: 10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Isis Fitch: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Regan Barkema: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ruba Abo Hashesh: 7.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.