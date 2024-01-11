UMKC vs. North Dakota State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Summit schedule includes the North Dakota State Bison (5-6) facing the UMKC Kangaroos (7-6) at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UMKC vs. North Dakota State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMKC Games
- December 29 at Oral Roberts
- January 3 at home vs Portland State
- December 31 at home vs St. Thomas
- January 6 at Weber State
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMKC Players to Watch
- Nariyah Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamia Ugass: 7.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dom Phillips: 9.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lisa Thomas: 6.1 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Emani Bennett: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Dakota State Players to Watch
- Elle Evans: 12.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Heaven Hamling: 12.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Abby Krzewinski: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Avery Koenen: 5.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.