Saint Louis vs. Dayton January 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's A-10 schedule includes the Saint Louis Billikens (5-8) facing the Dayton Flyers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Saint Louis vs. Dayton Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Louis Games
- January 3 at Loyola Chicago
- January 9 at home vs Saint Joseph's (PA)
- December 30 at home vs Rhode Island
- January 6 at UMass
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Peyton Kennedy: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyla McMakin: 16.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Martinez: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tierra Simon: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Brooklyn Gray: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Dayton Players to Watch
- Arianna Smith: 9.2 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mariah Perez: 8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ivy Wolf: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Destiny Bohanon: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anyssa Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.