Friday's A-10 schedule includes the Saint Louis Billikens (5-8) facing the Dayton Flyers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Saint Louis vs. Dayton Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Saint Louis Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Peyton Kennedy: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kyla McMakin: 16.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Julia Martinez: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tierra Simon: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Brooklyn Gray: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton Players to Watch

Arianna Smith: 9.2 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Mariah Perez: 8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Ivy Wolf: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Destiny Bohanon: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Anyssa Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.