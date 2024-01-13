The New York Knicks (17-15), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at FedExForum, play the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, MSG

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane posts 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 21.1 points, 5.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Santi Aldama puts up 11.2 points, 1.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

David Roddy averages 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the field and 29.6% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.

Bismack Biyombo posts 6.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 56.5% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle delivers 23.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game for the Knicks.

The Knicks are getting 25.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game from Jalen Brunson this season.

The Knicks are getting 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from OG Anunoby this year.

Josh Hart gives the Knicks 7.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein gives the Knicks 6.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while putting up 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Stat Comparison

Grizzlies Knicks 107.2 Points Avg. 115.3 113.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.9 43.9% Field Goal % 46.5% 33.3% Three Point % 37.5%

