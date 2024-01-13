Saturday's Summit League schedule includes the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) versus the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League), at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

UMKC vs. North Dakota Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

  • Jamar Brown: 14.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Khristion Courseault: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Dakota Players to Watch

  • B.J. Omot: 16.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Treysen Eaglestaff: 14.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Eli King: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tsotne Tsartsidze: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

UMKC vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison

UMKC Rank UMKC AVG North Dakota AVG North Dakota Rank
266th 71.4 Points Scored 73.1 229th
136th 69.3 Points Allowed 69.5 138th
74th 39.4 Rebounds 37.2 151st
28th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 10.1 102nd
97th 8.3 3pt Made 8.0 136th
187th 13.4 Assists 12.1 287th
182nd 11.8 Turnovers 10.9 105th

