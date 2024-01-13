UMKC vs. North Dakota January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Summit League schedule includes the UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) versus the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-6, 0-1 Summit League), at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
UMKC vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
UMKC Players to Watch
- Jamar Brown: 14.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Faas: 11.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Anderson Kopp: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Khristion Courseault: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Dakota Players to Watch
- B.J. Omot: 16.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 14.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Eli King: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
UMKC vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison
|UMKC Rank
|UMKC AVG
|North Dakota AVG
|North Dakota Rank
|266th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|73.1
|229th
|136th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|138th
|74th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|37.2
|151st
|28th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|102nd
|97th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.0
|136th
|187th
|13.4
|Assists
|12.1
|287th
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|105th
