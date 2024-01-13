Saturday's Summit schedule includes the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-9) playing the UMKC Kangaroos (7-7) at 2:00 PM ET.

UMKC vs. North Dakota Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

Dom Phillips: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nariyah Simmons: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamia Ugass: 7.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Emani Bennett: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Lisa Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

North Dakota Players to Watch

Kacie Borowicz: 21.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

21.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Nakiyah Hurst: 11.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Rakiyah Beal: 4.7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

