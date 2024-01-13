UMKC vs. North Dakota January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Summit schedule includes the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-9) playing the UMKC Kangaroos (7-7) at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UMKC vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UMKC Games
- January 6 at Weber State
- January 11 at North Dakota State
- January 3 at home vs Portland State
- December 31 at home vs St. Thomas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UMKC Players to Watch
- Dom Phillips: 9.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nariyah Simmons: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tamia Ugass: 7.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Emani Bennett: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Lisa Thomas: 5.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Dakota Players to Watch
- Kacie Borowicz: 21.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nakiyah Hurst: 11.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Rakiyah Beal: 4.7 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.