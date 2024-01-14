Missouri State vs. Illinois State January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (7-3) meet a fellow MVC squad, the Illinois State Redbirds (8-3), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Redbird Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Lacy Stokes: 11.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kennedy Taylor: 10.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Indya Green: 9.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Kyrah Daniels: 7.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jade Masogayo: 7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Illinois State Players to Watch
- Kate Bullman: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Maya Wong: 13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanna Wilson: 15.5 PTS, 7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caroline Waite: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Abbie Aalsma: 6.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
