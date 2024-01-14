Missouri vs. Vanderbilt January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's SEC schedule includes the Vanderbilt Commodores (12-1) against the Missouri Tigers (9-4), at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Missouri Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Mama Dembele: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hayley Frank: 16.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ashton Judd: 14.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Slaughter: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordyn Cambridge: 14.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 4.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Iyana Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khamil Pierre: 6.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.