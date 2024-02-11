The Kansas City Chiefs have +450 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-best in the NFL as of December 4.

Watch the Chiefs this season on Fubo!

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -10000

-10000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +450

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the Chiefs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Chiefs higher (second-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).

In terms of winning the Super Bowl, the Chiefs currently have slightly better odds, going from +600 at the beginning of the season to +450.

The Chiefs' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 18.2%.

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City has seven wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

There have been four Chiefs games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

The Chiefs have won eight of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Kansas City has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Defensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 297.7 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (362.6 yards per game).

The Chiefs rank 11th in points scored this year (22.9 points per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 17.3 points allowed per game.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II has thrown for 3,127 yards (260.6 per game), completing 67.8%, with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games.

In addition, Mahomes has run for 331 yards and zero scores.

In 12 games, Isiah Pacheco has run for 779 yards (64.9 per game) and six scores.

Pacheco also has 33 catches for 209 yards and one score.

Travis Kelce has 74 receptions for 813 yards (73.9 per game) and five TDs in 11 games.

In the passing game, Rashee Rice has scored five times, catching 52 balls for 591 yards (49.3 per game).

Trent McDuffie has been wreaking havoc on defense, amassing 62 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended for the Chiefs.

Bet on Chiefs to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +1400 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +1600 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +75000 4 October 1 @ Jets W 23-20 +75000 5 October 8 @ Vikings W 27-20 +10000 6 October 12 Broncos W 19-8 +10000 7 October 22 Chargers W 31-17 +10000 8 October 29 @ Broncos L 24-9 +10000 9 November 5 Dolphins W 21-14 +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles L 21-17 +500 12 November 26 @ Raiders W 31-17 +50000 13 December 3 @ Packers L 27-19 +10000 14 December 10 Bills - +3300 15 December 17 @ Patriots - +150000 16 December 25 Raiders - +50000 17 December 31 Bengals - +30000 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +10000

Odds are current as of December 4 at 11:12 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.