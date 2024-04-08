With +50000 moneyline odds to win the national championship in the 2023-24 college basketball season, expectations are not high for the Missouri Tigers (7-2) to have a deep NCAA tournament run.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Tigers are scheduled to go head to head with the Kansas Jayhawks in a road tilt on Saturday, December 9. This battle tips off at 5:15 PM ET. There are currently no odds set for this contest.

Missouri NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 81st Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +12500 45th Bet $100 to win $12500

Sign up at BetMGM today to place futures bets on college basketball!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri Team Stats

Missouri averages 75.4 points per game (171st in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (100th in college basketball). It has a +74 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 5-2 at home and 2-0 on the road this year.

Missouri is 6-2 when playing as the favorite, and has won each time (1-0) it has been listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Tigers are 1-1. They also have won just once in games decided by six points or fewer (1-1).

While Missouri has won only one game when favored by three or fewer points (1-1), it is 5-1 when favored by three or more points.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Missouri and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Missouri Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-0 | Q2 Record: 1-1 | Q3 Record: 1-0 | Q4 Record: 4-1

1-0 | 1-1 | 1-0 | 4-1 Against Quadrant 1 teams, Missouri is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Missouri is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Missouri has four wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our links to sign up for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to sign up today and catch action all season long!

Best Missouri Players

Sean East leads the Tigers in scoring (16.8 PPG) and assists (3.4 per game).

Missouri is led by Noah Carter's 6.1 rebounds per game.

Nick Honor makes 2.7 threes per game to lead the Tigers.

Missouri's steals leader is Anthony Robinson II, who averages 1.9 per game. Aidan Shaw leads the team averaging 2.2 blocks an outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.